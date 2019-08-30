Reports: Raiders release LB Marshall

The Oakland Raiders released linebacker Brandon Marshall, according to multiple reports on Friday. Marshall signed a one-year contract worth up to $4.1 million with the Raiders in the offseason after spending six seasons with the Denver Broncos.

The 29-year-old Marshall, who was a fifth-round pick by Jacksonville in the 2012 NFL Draft, spent one season with the Jaguars before moving on to Denver. Marshall collected 42 tackles in 11 games last season with the Broncos. He has 419 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions in 74 career games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)