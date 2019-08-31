Rugby-France crush Italy in final World Cup warm-up

France got their rugby World Cup preparations back on track after overpowering Italy, scoring seven tries in a flamboyant 47-19 win at the Stade de France on Friday. The home side, in their final warm-up match before next month's tournament in Japan, simply had too much power and pace for the stubborn but outclassed Italians.

France's previous two games were back-to-back encounters with Scotland, a home win followed by an away defeat. Italy, who complete their World Cup preparations by taking on England in Newcastle next Friday, never gave up but they have now lost nine of their last 10 internationals, their sole win coming against World Cup minnows Russia.

