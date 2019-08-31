Vice Prez lauds Sindhu; says youth should be healthy and fit

The newly-crowned badminton world champion P V Sindhu is a pride of the nation and athletes like her were role models for the youth, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday. Sindhu, the first Indian to win a gold in the world championships, called on Naidu here along with her parents, an official release said.

Hailing the hard work, dedication and commitment of the 24-year old badminton star, he said she was an inspiration to all the countrymen. He complimented Sindhu for following a strict diet and rigorous practice schedules to achieve her goals.

Observing that India is endowed with a demographic dividend (with 65 per cent of its population being below 35 years of age), Naidu said it is necessary the youth remain healthy, active and productive for the country to reach greater heights. The 'Fit India' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should become a national movement, he said.

The Vice President said efforts such as 'Fit India' are extremely relevant at a time when non-communicable diseases are on the rise due to changing lifestyles and dietary habits. He stressed that a healthy nation is a pre-condition for the country to become wealthy..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)