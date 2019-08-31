Report: WRs Doctson and Treadwell on trade block

Former first-round receivers Josh Doctson and Laquon Treadwell are on the trade block ahead of Saturday's roster cutdown deadline, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. They were picked back-to-back in the 2016 NFL Draft, with Doctson going 22nd to the Washington Redskins and Treadwell 23rd to the Minnesota Vikings.

Without a trade partner, one or both receivers could be released Saturday, per the report. Doctson, 26, caught 44 passes for 532 yards and two touchdowns last season and has 81 career receptions for 1,100 yards and eight scores in 33 games.

Treadwell, 24, had 35 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown in 2018 and has 56 grabs for 517 yards in 40 career games.

