HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Saturday (times GMT): 2025 CILIC KNOCKS OUT HOME HOPE ISNER

Croatia's Marin Cilic beat 14th-seeded American John Isner 7-5 3-6 7-6(6) 6-4 in a battle of big servers. Isner sent down a whopping 40 aces compared to 21 from Cilic, but converted only one of 14 break points, sending the 22nd seed through to a last-16 meeting with Rafa Nadal.

2220 ZVEREV WINS IN FOUR SETS AGAINST BEDENE Sixth-seed Alexander Zverev beat Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(3) to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

The German, who was taken to five sets in his first two matches, sent down 25 aces and 59 winners as he wrapped up the victory in three hours, 36 minutes. 2045 KONTAVEIT WITHDRAWS DUE TO ILLNESS

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit withdrew from the singles prior to her third-round match against Swiss Belinda Bencic due to an acute viral illness. The 23rd seed is still eligible to play doubles, where she has reached the second round with Daria Kasatkina.

Federer sick and tired of preferential treatment talk 2020 NO SWEAT FOR NADAL IN CHUNG VICTORY

Second seed Rafa Nadal beat South Korea's Hyeon Chung 6-3 6-4 6-2 to reach the U.S. Open fourth round for the 11th time in his career. The Spaniard, who has won the title three times and reached the semi-finals last year, cruised past Chung without facing a break point.

2010 ANDUJAR BEATS BUBLIK IN STRAIGHT SETS Pablo Andujar beat Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-4 6-3 6-2 to reach the last 16.

The unseeded Spaniard will face either France's Gael Monfils or Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the next round. 1840 AHN OUSTS OSTAPENKO IN STRAIGHT SETS

American Kristie Ahn shed tears of joy after she beat Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 7-5 to book her place in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time. Although Ostapenko had 28 winners to Ahn's 10, her 45 unforced errors cost her the match.

1830 SEVENTH SEED BERTENS KNOCKED OUT Germany's Julia Goerges knocked out Dutch seventh seed Kiki Bertens with a convincing 6-2 6-3 victory on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Goerges smashed 18 winners and converted four break points to seal progress to the fourth round where she will face Croatia's Donna Vekic. 1800 ANDREESCU ENDS WOZNIACKI'S RUN AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

Canada's Bianca Andreescu, the 15th seed, beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-4 to reach the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time. The 19-year-old, who is making her U.S. Open main draw debut this year, hit twice as many winners as Wozniacki and also won 15 points at the net. Andreescu will face American Taylor Townsend in the last 16.

1635 UNSEEDED TOWNSEND ADVANCES American Taylor Townsend beat Romania's Sorana Cirstea 7-5 6-2 to move into the fourth round.

Townsend converted five of seven break points and constantly approached the net to win 46 of 74 net points. 1630 MERTENS THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

Belgium's 25th seed Elise Mertens beat Germany's Andrea Petkovic 6-3 6-3 in a 72-minute match to move into the fourth round. Mertens fired seven aces and smashed 26 winners, twice that of her opponent, while also converting five of nine break points to advance.

1510 PLAY UNDER WAY IN NEW YORK Play began on Saturday under bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F) and a forecast high of 28C. However, rain is expected later in the day. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar, Christian Radnedge and Toby Davis)

