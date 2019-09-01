International Development News
Rugby-Wales squad for the Rugby World Cup

Reuters Tokyo
Updated: 01-09-2019 19:02 IST
Wales coach Warren Gatland has named the following 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan:

Forwards (18): Jake Ball, Adam Beard, Rhys Carre, James Davies, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones, Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Ken Owens, Aaron Shingler, Nicky Smith, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright.

Backs (13): Josh Adams, Hallam Amos, Dan Biggar, Aled Davies, Gareth Davies, Jonathan Davies, Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Hadleigh Parkes, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin, Liam Williams, Tomos Williams. (Reporting By Nick Said)

COUNTRY : Japan
