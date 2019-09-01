REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 pm GMT/10 am ET

Coco Gauff's U.S. Open came to an abrupt end under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday but the 15-year-old said she would leave New York a better player after falling to world number one Naomi Osaka.

TENNIS-USOPEN-FEDSERENA Federer, Serena seek U.S. Open quarter-final berths on day seven

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Roger Federer will try to avoid a second consecutive fourth-round exit from the U.S. Open when he returns to action on Sunday while Serena Williams resumes her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-ROM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v AS Roma Lazio host AS Roma in a Serie A match

1 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

1 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-VIL-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - VIllarreal v Real Madrid Villarreal host Real Madrid in La Liga.

1 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-DUS/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Dusseldorf Frankfurt face Duesseldorf in the Bundesliga

1 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the round of 16 at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year.

1 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-EIB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Eibar Atletico Madrid host Eibar at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

1 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-INT/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Cagliari v Inter Milan Inter Milan visit Cagliari in a Serie A match

1 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana - Rest Day The first of two rest days at the Vuelta a Espana in Pau, France.

2 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend,

2 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga.

2 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France announce World Cup squad France head coach Jacques Brunel reveals his 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

2 Sep BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-PRI-ESP/REPORT (PIX)

Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Puerto Rico v Spain Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Puerto Rico v Spain - Guangzhou Gymnasium. We will wrap up the day's action along with the match report.

2 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/VETERANS (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan's veteran maulers happy to die in their boots Japan may have been seen as a leftfield choice to host the Rugby World Cup but if you want a sense of the country's long love affair with the game, you could do worse than to get along to Tokyo's Fuwaku club. The dozens of players running, passing, mauling, scrummaging and crashing into one another in the shadow of the Aquatics Centre being built for the 2020 Olympics are unremarkable in all but one thing -- their age. Fuwaku, founded in 1948, is one of approximately 150 Japanese clubs that stage competitive, full-contact matches for players over the age of 40 and the oldest man on the park is sprightly 86-year-old lock forward Ryuichi Nagayama.

2 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-WIN-IND/

Cricket - West Indies v India: Fourth day of second test Coverage of fourth day of second test between West Indies and India at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

2 Sep

Also Read: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)