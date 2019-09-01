The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES *Report of Day 3 of second Test between India and West Indies.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-SHOOT-YASHASWINI

Yashaswini shoots down gold, secures 9th Olympic quota for India Rio de Janerio, Sep 1 (PTI) An authoritative Yashaswini Singh Deswal secured India's ninth Olympic quota in style, upstaging the women's 10m air pistol's numero uno shooter Olena Kostevych of Ukraine for a gold in the ISSF World Cup here.

SPO-LD IND

Bumrah's hat-trick, Vihari's maiden ton leave India on cusp of sweep Kingston, Sep 1 (PTI) The incomparable Jasprit Bumrah became only the third Indian to pick a Test hat-trick after Hanuma Vihari's maiden ton, powering the visitors to a commanding position in the second match against the West Indies here.

SPO-IND-VIHARI

Vihari dedicates maiden ton to late father, thanks Ishant for helping him keep his word Kingston, Sep 1 (PTI) India's Hanuma Vihari dedicated his maiden Test ton to his late father, keeping a promise he made to himself right after he lost one of his favourites 13 years ago.

SPO-IND-BUMRAH-KOHLI

I owe my hat-trick to captain: Bumrah Kingston, Sep 1 (PTI) "I owe my hat-trick to the captain," Jasprit Bumrah told an enamoured Virat Kohli after blowing away the West Indies with his heady cocktail of line and length, pace and bounce.

SPO-HARBHAJAN-BUMRAH

Bumrah will be indebted to Virat just like I am grateful to Ramesh: Harbhajan By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Harbhajan Singh believes Jasprit Bumrah will forever remain indebted to Virat Kohli's "gut feeling", which got him the hat-trick, just like he is grateful to Sadagopan Ramesh for an incredible catch at forward short-leg 18 summers ago.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR Sharma slips but stays in contention for PGA Tour card

Newburgh (USA), Sep 1 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma ground it out for an even par 72 that kept him in contention for a PGA Tour card despite dropping from tied third to tied 10th in the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

SPO-IND-TRAINER Former NZ rugby league trainer Nick Webb tops Team India trainer's shortlist

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Nick Webb, who has worked with New Zealand women's cricket team and Auckland-based rugby league outfit Warriors, has topped the three-man shortlist for the Indian cricket team's strength and conditioning coach's job.

SPO-IND-REIFER West Indies coach Floyd Reifer disappointed with batting against India

Kingston, Sep 1 (PTI) West Indies coach Floyd Reifer was left crestfallen after another batting collapse saw the hosts struggle to 87 for seven on the second day of the second Test against India here.

SPO-CFL-DERBY Kolkata derby ends in goalless stalemate

Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) Defending champions Mohun Bagan dished out a dominant display but were held to a goalless draw by East Bengal in the high-voltage derby of the Calcutta Football League Premier Division A here on Sunday.

SPO-JINSON-RECORD Jinson betters own 1500m national record by winning silver in Berlin, qualifies for World C'ships

Berlin, Sep 1 (PTI) Asian Games gold medallist Jinson Johnson bettered his own 1500m national record while clinching a silver in the ISTAF Berlin event here on Sunday.

SPO-DULEEP Avesh Khan hits maiden fifty, denies India Green lead

Bengaluru, Sep 1 (PTI) Avesh Khan hogged the limelight with his maiden first class half-century in an incredible rearguard action as India Red and India Green set up the Duleep Trophy title clash against each other after playing out a draw, here on Sunday.

SPO-BAD-JUNIOR India Junior International GP: Meiraba, Crasto-Bhatnagar go down fighting in finals

Pune, Sept 1 (PTI) India's hopes of securing twin titles at home were dashed with both Meiraba Luwang and mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar losing their respective finals at the Yonex Sunrise India Junior International Grand Prix here Sunday.

SPO-ATP-MUKUND Double runner-up finish for Mukund at Baotou Challenger

Baotou (China), Sep 1 (PTI) In a career-best performance, upcoming Indian tennis player Sasi Kumar Mukund ended runner-up in both singles and doubles at the Baotou Challenger, here on Sunday.

SPO-SAFF-U15-GOALS Technique, speed of thought behind India scoring 28 goals in 5 games: coach

Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) Technique and speed of thought are behind India scoring 28 goals in five matches during their triumphant campaign in the SAFF U-15 Championship, according to its head coach Bibiano Fernandes.

SPO-GOLF-KAPUR Kapur signs off tied 10th at Indonesia Open

Jakarta, Sept 1 (PTI) Indian golfer Shiv Kapur finished the week with a two-under 70 to sign off Tied-10th at the Bank BRI Indonesia Open here on Sunday.

SPO-RACING-JEHAN Jehan moves up to 2nd in the FIA F3 Championship

Spa (Belgium), Sep 1 (PTI) Young Indian racer Jehan Daruvala could not make the most of his pole position as he settled for a third-place finish in round six of the FIA Formula 3 championship but the podium performance pushed him to number two in the drivers' title race.

