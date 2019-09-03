Chennaiyin FC complete signing of attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro

Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday confirmed the signing of Brazilian attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro on a free transfer for the upcoming season. The 30-year-old joins CFC after a two-year spell at Portuguese top-tier side CD Feirense.

"I am very happy to join Chennaiyin FC, a new experience in a new country with a lot of new hopes and expectations. Along with my new teammates, I hope to have a great season. I am really looking forward to my time in Chennai and India," said Crivellaro. "Rafael is a quality addition to our squad, having plied his trade at the top level in Europe and Asia. His experience, technical ability and reading of the game will surely boost our ranks as we aim to challenge again for the ISL title. He comes with a lot of experience and will surely have a positive impact on our playing style," said Head Coach John Gregory.

Hailing from the city of Porto Alegre, Crivellaro's youth career involved time at Brazilian club SC Internacional and at Empoli FC in Italy. He began his senior professional career in Brazil, followed by a successful four-year spell at Portuguese top-tier side Vitoria Guimaraes, which also included a brief loan move to CD Trofense.

During his time at Vitoria, Rafael won the 2012-13 Taca de Portugal (Portuguese FA Cup) and also featured in the UEFA Europe League. Spells at Ajman Club (UAE) and Wisla Krakow (Poland) came next for the Brazilian midfielder, before he played for FC Arouca and CD Feirence in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, along with a short tenure at Iranian outfit Sepahan sandwiched in between.

