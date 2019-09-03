BCA show cause Lahiri

The Bengal Chess Association on Tuesday formed a two-member disciplinary committee while issuing a show-cause to its secretary Atanu Lahiri who has been accused of 'financial embezzlement'. "The executive committee served a notice to Atanu Lahiri asking him to show cause within 21 days as to why disciplinary action shall not be taken against him," the BCA said in a release.

Lahiri has been accused of corruption by BCA GM Dibyendu Barua. The two-member disciplinary committee will consist of its vice-presidents Sayan Mukerji and Nantu Pal who will deal with the cause shown by Lahiri.

It also seized the executive powers of Lahiri till the disciplinary committee is satisfied with their secretary's reply. The BCA will also conduct elections of its executive body within three months as Lahiri will cease to have any powers till a new governing body is formed.

Till then, a three-member interim committee of Atin Sengupta, Tapas Sarkar and Asit Baran Choudhury will oversee the day-to-day affairs of BCA. Barua had levelled a long list of allegations against Lahiri while he was away in Weifang, China as a head of delegation and coach of India team at the World Cadet Chess Championship.

Barua, who runs a chess academy and organises various tournaments in the state, alleged that the AICF joint-secretary did not give permission to his 12-year-old tournament, Chess for Youth, and also claimed financial irregularities by Lahiri. Lahiri has a tie-up with the West Bengal government in a Tribal Development project.

The All India Chess Federation too has condemned Lahiri and has initiated a probe.

