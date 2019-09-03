International Development News
Reuters Cincinnati
Updated: 03-09-2019 23:00 IST
Report: Bengals sign RB Bernard to 2-year extension

Image Credit: Flickr

The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a two-year extension for running back Giovani Bernard, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. The total value of the deal is $10.3 million and includes a raise from $3.4 million to $5.9 million for 2019, plus a $600,000 guaranteed bonus due in March, per the report. The extension would keep him under contract through 2021.

Bernard, 27, has gained 5,389 yards from scrimmage and scored 27 touchdowns in 83 games since the Bengals picked him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He rushed for 211 yards and three scores and caught 35 passes for 218 yards in 12 games last season as the backup to starter Joe Mixon.

