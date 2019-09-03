International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Red Wings D Kronwall retires after 15 seasons

Reuters Detroit
Updated: 03-09-2019 23:24 IST
Red Wings D Kronwall retires after 15 seasons

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Defenseman Niklas Kronwall retired Tuesday after 15 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. The 38-year-old will remain with the organization as an advisor to general manager Steve Yzerman.

Detroit's first-round draft pick in 2000, Kronwall made his Red Wings debut in 2003 and appeared in 953 regular-season games and 109 playoff games. Kronwall finished his career with 83 goals, 432 points and 564 penalty minutes. He also became a part of the NHL vernacular, with his punishing hits referred to as getting "Kronwalled."

He was an unrestricted free agent this offseason after tallying three goals and 24 assists in 79 games in 2018-19. Kronwall is a member of the exclusive Triple Gold Club, having won a Stanley Cup with Detroit in 2008 and gold medals with Sweden at the 2006 Olympics and the 2006 World Hockey Championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019