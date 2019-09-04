Astros' Springer (head) listed as day-to-day

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer is listed as day-to-day after being carted off the field Tuesday following a head-first collision with the center-field wall in Milwaukee. Brewers slugger Ryan Braun hit a long shot to center field in the fifth inning, and Springer made a lunging grab while backpedaling on the warning track. The back of Springer's head then hit the wall on his way down, but he held onto the ball for the out before lying down on the dirt.

Teammates, the team trainer and manager AJ Hinch came to his side, and eventually, Springer was taken from the field on a cart. Hinch said postgame that Springer was being evaluated for a head injury but that he would travel home with the team later Tuesday night.

Springer, 29, went 1-for-2 before leaving the game, a 4-2 Astros loss. For the season, he is hitting .297 with 30 homers, 78 RBIs, a .389 on-base percentage and a .573 slugging percentage. The 2017 World Series MVP, Springer made the American League All-Star team for the third consecutive year this summer.

