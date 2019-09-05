Panthers' Newton off injury report ahead of opener

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was left off Wednesday's injury report entirely, less than two weeks after an injury scare in the team's third preseason game. Though Newton left the Aug. 22 game against the New England Patriots in a walking boot, head coach Ron Rivera said last week there was "no doubt" the quarterback would be ready for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, Rivera added that Newton won't be limited on Sunday.

"I feel good about the work that he has done," Rivera said. Newton met the media Wednesday for the first time since the injury, but he declined to discuss it, saying only, "Focused on the Rams."

The 30-year-old and 2015 MVP is also coming off of right shoulder surgery as he enters his ninth NFL season. He completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games last season. --Field Level Media

