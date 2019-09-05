The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Day 2 of fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England.

*Report of India's FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against Oman. *Report of Indian Grand Prix Athletics.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-WOM-LD IND

Life after Mithali: 15-year-old Shafali comes into Indian women's T20 squad New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Rookie batter Shafali Verma, all of 15, on Thursday became one of the youngest to be picked in the Indian women's cricket team, her arrival coincides with the departure of the long-serving Mithali Raj from the T20 scene.

SPO-SA-DEKOCK

We are making sure we are prepared for the worst: De Kock Pretoria, Sept 5 (PTI) South Africa batsman Quinton de Kock doesn't want his team to lose sleep over an expected spin threat but warned the players to "prepare for the worst" during their tour of India this month.

SPO-WREST-BAJRANG

Bajrang gets top billing at World Championships New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) India's top grappler Bajrang Punia has been handed the top billing in the men's 65kg freestyle category at the World Championships, slated to begin in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from September 14.

SPO-SA-COACH

Sleepless nights and a lot of work for SA Team Director ahead of India tour Johannesburg, Sep 5 (PTI) South Africa's newly-appointed interim Team Director Enoch Nkwe says he is enduring a lot of sleepless nights to find the "best formula" for his side to perform well during the tough tour of India starting next week.

SPO-SWIMMING-COACH

Swimming coach sacked for alleged molestation, Sports Minister promises stern action New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) A Goa-based swimming coach has been sacked after a minor girl accused him of molesting her, a purported video of which went viral on social media, prompting Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to also step in and promise stringent action.

SPO-SA-REPLACEMENT

Linde replaces Smuts in South Africa's T20I squad for India series Johannesburg, Sept 5 (PTI) Uncapped left-arm spinner George Linde was on Thursday named as the replacement for all-rounder Jon-Jon Trevor Smuts in South Africa's squad for the three-match T20 International series against India, starting September 15.

SPO-LD IND A

India A suffer series' first loss despite Dhawan's 52 Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 5 (PTI) Opener Shikhar Dhawan was back amongst the runs with a brisk 52 off 43 balls but it wasn't enough to get India A over the line against South Africa A in a rain-hit unofficial fourth ODI, ending the visitors' losing streak here on Thursday.

SPO-SHOOT-ELAVENIL

Intense competition has helped in Indian shooting's rise, feels Elavenil New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Her transition from the junior to senior circuit might seem effortless given the continuing gold rush but fast-rising shooting ace Elavenil Valarivan says taking aim in the elite league is a very different ball game.

SPO-DULEEP

Abhimanyu's ton puts India Red in command in Duleep final Bengaluru, Sep 5 (PTI) Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (102 batting) struck a superb ton to put India Red in a strong position on day two of the Duleep Trophy final against India Green here on Thursday.

SPO-BAD-IND

Sourabh loses to Chen, India's campaign ends at Chinese Taipei Taipei, Sept 5 (PTI) Former champion Sourabh Verma suffered a straight-game loss to world number 2 Chou Tien Chen in the men's singles second round to draw curtains on India's campaign at the USD 500,000 Chinese Taipei Open badminton tournament here on Thursday.

SPO-GOLF-IND

Kochhar shoots 67 to lie Tied 3rd in Taipei Linkou (Chinese Taipei), Sep 5 (PTI) India's Karandeep Kochhar birdied each of the four Par-5s to open his campaign at the Yeangder TPC with a solid five-under 67 that placed him Tied-third after a rain-hit first round here on Thursday.

SPO-JAFFER-RAHUL

Disappointed by Rahul's struggle, it's like a jigsaw puzzle: Jaffer Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) K L Rahul's struggling run in the opening slot has left former India opener Wasim Jaffer baffled and he feels the Karnataka player seems caught in an unsolved jigsaw puzzle despite having the ability to do well.

SPO-ATP-IND

Prajnesh advances to quarterfinals at Jinan Open Jinan (China), Sep 5 (PTI) Top seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran booked a singles quarterfinal berth at the Jinan Open with a hard-fought win over Chinese Taipei's Tung-Lin Wu, here on Thursday.

SPO-IND-RABADA

Rabada counting on South Africa's past experience to thrive in India Pretoria, Sep 5 (PTI) South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada says his team will look to use the past experience of playing in the sub-continent when they take on India in the upcoming tour beginning September 15.

SPO-SHAFALI-ANIRUDH

Shafali selection is a tremendous boost for women's game in Haryana: Anirudh Chaudhry New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohit Sharma's national selection was satisfying for him but BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry is feeling more "chuffed" for 15-year-old Haryana schoolgirl Shafali Verma's entry into the Indian women's team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)