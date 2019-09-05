White Sox skipper Renteria to have shoulder surgery

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria will miss this weekend's home series against the Los Angeles Angels following shoulder surgery. Bench coach Joe McEwing will take over for Renteria, who will have surgery on his right rotator cuff on Friday in Chicago.

Renteria, 57, expects to rejoin the team next week. "I planned on doing it in the offseason, but it's getting a little worse," Renteria said before Thursday's game against Cleveland at Progressive Field.

In his third season as the White Sox skipper, Renteria has compiled a 190-273 record. He also managed the Chicago Cubs to a 73-89 record in 2014. Playing primarily at second and third base, Renteria played parts of five seasons in the majors with the Pittsburgh Pirates (1986), Seattle Mariners (1987-88) and Florida Marlins (1993-94).

--Field Level Media

