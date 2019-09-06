REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Diego Schwartzman may have been the smallest player in 25 years to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals but gave Rafa Nadal a big fight and forced the Spaniard to grind out a 6-4 7-5 6-2 win on Wednesday to reach the last four at Flushing Meadows. GYMNASTICS-USA/

U.S. slaps record fine on Michigan State University over Nassar abuse scandal WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Education has imposed a record $4.5 million fine on Michigan State University for what it called a failure to protect students from sexual abuse and ordered the university to make changes.

FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-GB-STATEFARM-MAHOMES/ Exclusive: Aaron Rodgers has new MVP 'Mahomie' in State Farm ads

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers on the same team? State Farm will release a new series of commercials — three, 30-second spots — two of which bring reigning NFL MVP Mahomes into the player-agent spat between Rodgers and his make-believe player rep Gabe Gabriel. UPCOMING

SOCCER-EURO-ROM-ESP/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Romania v Spain

Romania play Spain in Group F of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will also wrap up all the action in Group F. 5 Sep 18:45 ET, 22:45 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-IRL-SWI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Ireland v Switzerland

We will wrap up all the action in Group D as leaders Ireland host rivals Switzerland and second-placed Denmark travel to Gibraltar with Euro 2020 qualification approaching the halfway mark. 5 Sep 18:45 ET, 22:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-TOT/PREVIEW Derbies kick off Women's Super League season

Following a creditable fourth place for England at the FIFA Women's World Cup, we preview the FA Women's Super League season which kicks off this weekend with London derbies on Sunday between Chelsea and Tottenham and champions Arsenal taking on West Ham, while United and City clash in Manchester on Saturday. There will also be a wrap from each round of games. 6 Sep 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-RUSSIA/ Russian court may release soccer players from jail ahead of their term

A court in the Belgorod Region hears parole petitions filed by Russian international soccer players Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev, who serve sentences for their involvement in assaults last year. 6 Sep

SOCCER-EURO-FRA-ALB/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - France v Albania

Euro 2020 qualifying Group H France v Alvania at the Stade de France. 6 Sep 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - U.S. Open

Serena Williams plays Elina Svitolina in the first women's U.S. Open semi-final before Belinda Bencic takes on Bianca Andreescu. 5 Sep 23:00 ET

CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX) Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fourth Test - England v Australia

England play Australia in the fourth test. 6 Sep

MOTOR-F1-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Italian Grand Prix - Practice

Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Italian Grand Prix. 6 Sep 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-WSM/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - Australia - news conference & training

The Australian Wallabies train and hold a news conference ahead of their final test match before the Rugby World Cup in Japan begins on Sept. 20. 6 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-ZAF/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - Japan v South Africa

Rugby World Cup hosts Japan face South Africa in Kumagaya just two weeks before start of the World Cup. 6 Sep 10:15 ET, 14:15 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-TON/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - New Zealand v Tonga

New Zealand and Pacific island nation Tonga train ahead of their final test match before the Rugby World Cup in Japan begins on Sept. 20. 6 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-WSM/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - Samoa - news conference & training

The Pacific island nation of Samoa train and hold a news conference ahead of their final test match before the Rugby World Cup in Japan begins on Sept. 20. 6 Sep

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - European Open

Second round coverage of the European Open in Hamburg. 6 Sep

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-BRUSSELS/ (PIX) Athletics - Diamond League - Brussels

Diamond League finals meeting, featuring women's 100 m and men's 200 m, and last chance to impress before the World Championships in Qatar. 6 Sep 17:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 166.4km mountain stage from Bilbao to Los Machucos. Monumento Vaca Pasiega. 6 Sep 10:58 ET, 14:58 GMT

BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-SRB-PRI/ (PIX) Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Serbia v Puerto Rico

Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Serbia v Puerto Rico - Wuhan Sports Center. The match report will include highlights of the day's other second group stage matches. 6 Sep 08:30 ET, 12:30 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-GB/ Bears, Packers kick off NFL 100 - Field Level Media

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers touch down at Soldier Field for the first game of the 2019 season against the NFC North champion Chicago Bears. The storied rivalry is part of the NFL 100 celebration throughout the season. 6 Sep 20:20 ET

