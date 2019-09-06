Ervin's walk-off homer earns Reds series split

Phillip Ervin hit a walk-off solo home run in the 11th inning and the Cincinnati Reds earned a split of the four-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies with a 4-3 victory on Thursday afternoon. Eugenio Suarez had three hits, including a home run, for the Reds. Jose Iglesias hit a two-run homer and Alex Blandino added two hits.

Reds starter Sonny Gray allowed one run in six innings, but came up short of winning his sixth straight decision. Gray allowed four hits, struck out seven and didn't walk a batter. Matt Bowman (2-0) recorded the final two outs to earn the win.

Phillies left-hander Jason Vargas was looking for his first win since being traded to the Phillies from the New York Mets on July 31. He threw five shutout innings before giving up the lead in the fifth inning. Vargas allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking none. Nick Vincent (1-3) gave up the game-winning homer.

Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto had two hits, including a game-tying solo home run in the eighth. Adam Haseley added two hits. The Reds trailed 1-0 when Blandino doubled to left and Iglesias homered for the second straight game for a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning.

Jared Hughes replaced Vargas, and Suarez homered on the first pitch to make it 3-1. Suarez, who leads Cincinnati with 41 home runs, did not start the first three games of the series because of a left hand contusion. The Phillies scored a run in the seventh to close the score to 3-2.

Gray cruised through the first three innings before allowing a leadoff triple to Realmuto in the fourth. Rhys Hoskins doubled to left with one out for a 1-0 lead. Cincinnati's Michael Lorenzen started in center field a day after becoming the first player to be the winning pitcher, hit a home run and play in the field in the same game since Babe Ruth in 1921.

Lorenzen also was the first pitcher to start in the field the day after earning a victory since Mike Ryba in the 1936 season. --Field Level Media

