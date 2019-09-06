Marlins score nine unanswered runs to defeat Pirates

Neil Walker had three RBIs and Harold Ramirez homered Thursday as the visiting Miami Marlins erased an early four-run deficit to down the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-7. Isan Diaz and Jorge Alfaro each added a two-run single for the Marlins, who won two of three for their first road series win since winning two of three against the White Sox in Chicago on July 22-24.

Miami trailed 5-1 after one inning before reeling off nine unanswered runs. Bryan Reynolds homered twice and Josh Bell once for Pittsburgh.

Miami starter Elieser Hernandez allowed five runs, three of them earned, and seven hits in three innings. Marlins left-hander Brian Moran, 30, not only pitched a one-two-three fourth inning in his major league debut for the win, but the second batter he faced was Pirates third baseman and younger brother Colin Moran. Brian struck out Colin looking.

Pittsburgh starter Dario Agrazal (4-4), making his 11th big league start, gave up six runs, five of them earned, and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. Miami opened with a 1-0 lead in the first on Walker's RBI single after Jon Berti singled and Starlin Castro walked.

In the bottom of the first, the Pirates moved ahead 5-1 on Reynolds' two-run shot to center, Pablo Reyes' RBI double and a two-run error by Diaz, the second baseman. The Marlins began their comeback in the second when Ramirez led off with a homer to right, his 10th, to make it 5-2.

A four-run fifth gave Miami the lead for good, 6-5. The Marlins got one run on Walker's bases-loaded fielder's choice, two more on Diaz's single and the go-ahead run on errors on the same play by Colin Moran and catcher Elias Diaz. In the sixth, Garrett Cooper drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 7-5 and Walker brought home another on a fielder's choice for an 8-5 lead.

Alfaro's two-run single in the eighth made 10-5. Reynolds, his 16th, and Bell, his 36th, homered in the ninth.

