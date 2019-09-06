Resurgent Bengal Warriors eyeing maiden Pro-Kabaddi title

On a high after 12 outings, fourth-placed Bengal Warriors want to make the best use of the home leg, beginning here on Saturday in their bid for an elusive title in the Pro-Kabaddi League, coach BC Ramesh said. Bengal Warriors, who have 40 points, 14 less than leaders Dabang Delhi K C, take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in their opening game of the home stretch. They will play a total of four matches here.

"We have strengthened all the departments this time and Maninder Singh is leading by example. We have 100 per cent confidence of making the playoffs and winning the title this time. But we have to be patient and play tactically," coach Ramesh said. The biggest plus has been the addition of Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil, who has been brought on place of Korean raider Jang Kun Lee.

"He is a versatile player and can play both as a raider and defender. Now we have a compact team with Singh showing the way. We have got the right ingredients to go all the way," the coach said pointing out Singh's overall show as he is currently the top four raider with 95 points. But it's not that Bengal Warriors do not have any concerns as the coach wanted all his players to take up responsibilities to kill the close contests.

The Kolkata franchise were unbeaten in first five matches but faltered in the dying minutes to lose four matches while tying two. "We have to work on team bonding as there has been a lack of communication between the raiders and defenders in the dying minutes. I will make them watch previous videos and hope that we won't repeat the same in the home leg. We want to win all matches here," Ramesh said.

The second match of the day will see Dabang Delhi take on Haryana Steelers.

