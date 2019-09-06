Madappa's 65 takes him into top-10, Kochhar tied 13th

Viraj Madappa shot a stunning seven under 65 to catapult himself into the top-10 at the half-way stage of the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship (TPC) on Friday. The Bengaluru youngster who earned his breakthrough win last year, had six birdies and an eagle and is now tied 10th with an aggregate of seven-under 137. He shot even par 72 on first day.

Karandeep Kochhar, who had five-under 67 on first day added a one-under 71 despite two late bogeys to be T-13 at six-under 138. Shiv Kapur (70) at T-17, Aman Raj at three-under with nine holes to play, Abhijit Chadha (73), Ajeetesh Sandhu (72) and S Chikkrangappa (73) at one-under 143 are all tied 50th and sure to make the cut, which is projected at one-under with 68 players inside the line.

With 30 players yet to finish as play stopped early, Khalin Joshi (70) and Aadil Bedi (73) at even par and T-69 would be hoping the cut line comes down one shot. Jeev Milkha Singh (73) at one-over and Chiragh Kumar (80) at seven-over are likely to miss out.

