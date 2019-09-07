Rugby-Genge shows class - during and after the match

England prop Ellis Genge won a lot of new admirers with his barnstorming performance off the bench in their 37-0 victory over Italy on Friday and his thoughtful gesture to a young fan after the game will have brought him many more. Genge was thrown into the game for his 12th cap after 33 generally stodgy minutes at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park ground and immediately helped up the tempo with some marauding runs and big hits.

He claimed his first international try after the break and then made one fan's night by handing him his red England shirt. "There was a little boy in the crowd who contacted me online, he's got dyspraxia and struggles at school and I've been chatting with him for a few months now," Genge, 24, told Sky Sports.

"It's a small world - I saw him before the game so I just gave him my top. I'd said to him before the game 'stay here, I'll come over after'. Hopefully I'll get a few more tops in my time so it was only right to give it to him."

