Recuperating Big Papi visited by two Yankees

Two members of the Boston Red Sox's fiercest rival visited recuperating David Ortiz at the former slugger's home on Thursday. New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, both native Dominicans, visited their countryman on the team's off day. The Yankees and Red Sox begin a weekend series at Fenway Park on Friday night.

Ortiz, recovering from being shot in the Dominican Republic in June, posted a photo of him and Encarnacion sitting at a table on Instagram. "My boy came to check up on his boy !!!" Ortiz wrote.

Sanchez posted a photo of him and Ortiz standing outside with their arms around each other. "Honored, Mr. Ortiz," Sanchez wrote. "Wishing you a long life so you can continue to help and inspire future generations. #HelsBigPapi."

It was unclear if Encarnacion and Sanchez visited Ortiz at the same time. The AL East-leading Yankees enter Friday's game 16 ½ games ahead of the third-place Red Sox.

