Soccer-Arnautovic scores twice in Austria rout of Latvia

Austria forward Marko Arnautovic scored twice as his side, helped by some dreadful defending, routed hapless Latvia 6-0 in their Euro 2020 Group G qualifier on Friday to revive their hopes of qualifying for the finals. Bottom side Latvia, without a win in their previous 10 competitive games, were quickly in trouble as Boriss Bogdaskins lost the ball on the edge of his own area following a goal kick and Arnautovic fired home in the seventh minute.

Marcel Sabitzer added a second six minutes later with a dipping, swerving long-range shot and Arnautovic converted a penalty early in the second half to make it 3-0. Austria's fourth was bizarre as substitute Stefan Ilsanker's header hit the post and rebounded to goalkeeper Pavels Steinbors who fumbled the ball which bounced off his leg into the net.

Konrad Laimer and Michael Gregoritsch added two more as Austria moved up to second place, three points behind leaders Poland, who lost 2-0 away to Slovenia, while Latvia slumped to their fifth straight defeat in the group. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)