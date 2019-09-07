A’s finish off Tigers to win suspended game

Liam Hendriks, Jake Diekman, and J.B. Wendelken combined for three shutout innings of relief in the Friday twilight and Chad Pinder added a lead-extending two-run homer run in the ninth as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-3 In Oakland, Calif., to complete a suspended game from May 19. Without throwing a pitch Friday, A's right-hander Mike Fiers (14-3) picked up a win after throwing all six innings in Detroit before the game was halted in the bottom of the seventh because of rain, with Oakland leading 5-3.

Reliever Zac Reininger (0-2), who gave up the go-ahead runs in the top of the seventh back in Detroit, got the loss. Down two, the Tigers threatened Friday when Dawel Lugo doubled with one out in the eighth against Diekman. But the left-hander struck out Harold Castro and got Miguel Cabrera to ground out as each represented the potential tying run.

Matt Chapman led off the ninth against David McKay with a single, and Pinder followed with his 12th home run to break the game open. Wendelken pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two, to complete, technically, a four-game A's sweep. In fact, the win, credited to taking place on May 19, means the winning streak the A's were in the midst of at the time is officially 11 games. According to MLB.com, that is the team's longest winning streak since its 20-game streak in 2002.

Earlier in the Detroit portion of the game, Stephen Piscotty's two-out, two-run double off Reininger broke a tie and gave the A's a 5-3 lead in the top of the seventh. Piscotty also had an RBI single as part of a three-run third inning against Tigers starter Gregory Soto. Marcus Semien triggered the uprising with a run-scoring triple.

Nicholas Castellanos, who was traded to the Chicago Cubs in July, homered and scored twice for the Tigers. Fiers was charged with three runs on four hits in his six innings. He walked three and struck out three.

Pinder finished with three RBIs and Chapman scored three runs for the A's. Semien, Piscotty and Ramon Laureano joined Pinder and Chapman with two hits apiece in the win. --

