Prithvi Sekar completed a double inthe eNoah iSolution AITA men's ranking tennis tournamentorganised by MPTA @KTC here on Saturday, adding the singlescrown to the doubles title

He had it easy as his rivalBharath Nishop Kumar concededafter losing the first set1-6 due to a stomach upset

Sekar had won the doubles title on Friday in partnershipwith Dakshineshwar Suresh.

