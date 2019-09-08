12 young footballers to train in Warsaw under Indo-Polish exchange programme

Twelve under-19 players from Delhi will be sent to Poland capital Warsaw for a 15-day football training stint this month on Indo-Polish Sports Culture Council's sponsorship. The young footballers will train in Warsaw from September 15-30 under former Polish international and current UEFA Pro Licence holder Dariusz Kubicki, who had also come to India in 2016 to conduct a clinic.

"We are sending 12 Under-19 boys to Warsaw for a training stint free of cost. The players will train at Polonia Warsaw FC under former Poland international and UEFA Pro Licence holder Dariusz Kubicki," Indo Polish Sports and Culture Council founder and chairman Wasim Alvi said. "The players are being sent under an Indo-Polish exchange training programme and the boys after return from Poland will play for Young Boys Football Club," Alvi added.

Former Delhi Soccer Association secretary and treasurer N K Bhatia will be the manager of the team. Polonia Warsaw is a third division side in the Polish domestic league.

The Indo-Polish Sports and Culture Council was registered in 2016 under section 8 of the Companies Act with an aim to promote and develop relation between the two countries through sports. The organisation has a branch in Warsaw also. Since 2016, the Indo-Polish Sports and Culture Council has invited more than four UEFA Pro License coaches to India to train youngsters free of cost and more than 500 boys and girls from the National Capital Region have benefitted.

