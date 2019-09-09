International Development News
Rugby-United States squad for World Cup in Japan

Reuters
Updated: 09-09-2019 00:24 IST
United States coach Gary Gold named the following squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan on Sunday Image Credit: StoryBlocks

United States coach Gary Gold named the following squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan on Sunday: Squad:

Forwards: David Ainu'u, Malon Al-Jiboori, Nate Brakeley, Nick Civetta, Cam Dolan, Dylan Fawsitt, Eric Fry, Hanco Germishuys, James Hilterbrand, Olive Kilifi, Tony Lamborn, Titi Lamositele, Ben Landry, Paul Mullen, Gregor Peterson, Ben Pinkelman, John Quill, Joseph Taufete'e Backs: Blaine Scully, Nate Augspurger, Marcel Brache, Bryce Campbell, Shaun Davies, Ruben De Haas, Will Hooley, Martin Iosefo, Paul Lasike, AJ MacGinty, Will Magie, Thretton Palamo, Mike Te'o.

COUNTRY : United States
