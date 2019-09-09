Browns LT Robinson ejected for kick

The Cleveland Browns lost their starting left tackle to an ejection in the first half against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Greg Robinson was tossed after kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head with 5:03 to go in the second quarter and the Browns trailing 10-6. Robinson appeared to kick at Vaccaro twice as he fell to his back, landing the second shot.

Robinson was replaced by Kendall Lamm, who left a short time later with a knee injury and was questionable to return. Defensive end Myles Garrett avoided an ejection earlier in the game when he has assessed a personal foul for throwing a punch at Tennessee tight end Delanie Walker.

--Field Level Media

