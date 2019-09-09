Reports: Browns' Mayfield has bruised wrist, not serious

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his right wrist after Sunday's loss to the visiting Tennessee Titans but was diagnosed with only a bruise, according to multiple reports. Mayfield was seen with a soft wrap on his throwing hand after the game, with his wrist and thumb taped, but the X-ray was deemed precautionary. He is not expected to miss any time.

Mayfield was sacked five times in the 43-13 loss, including once for a safety late in the first half. On the play, Titans linebacker Cameron Wake got a piece of Mayfield's arm as he was throwing, and the quarterback left the field wincing and favoring his arm. The second-year signal-caller finished 25 of 38 for 285 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions, all three of which came in the fourth quarter. The last one was returned 38 yards for a touchdown.

The Browns visit the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 2. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)