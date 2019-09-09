Red Sox fire team president Dombrowski

Less than a season after the Boston Red Sox wrapped up the 2018 World Series, team president Dave Dombrowski has been fired, the team announced late Sunday night. Eddie Romero, the assistant general manager, will take the reins as head of baseball operations.

A formal announcement about Dombrowski's removal is expected Monday, according to a tweet from MLB.com's Red Sox reporter, Ian Browne. The firing of Dombrowski, who is under contract to the team through next season, came after the Red Sox lost 10-5 to the visiting New York Yankees, leaving Boston eight games behind the Oakland A's for the second AL wild-card berth.

The Red Sox, who have won four championships in the last 15 years, lost to the Yankees for the 13th time in 18 meetings this season, and they're in third place in the American League East, 17 1/2 games behind New York despite their 76-67 record. Dombrowski was hired by Boston in August 2015 after he was released by the Detroit Tigers.

The 2018 Red Sox won their division for the third straight season, with last year's championship team setting a franchise record with 108 wins. The Red Sox capped the season by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to win the World Series.

