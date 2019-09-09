Lions de Fer proves title credentials in final of Rwanda Rugby League

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) Lions de Fer Rugby Club put their title credentials on the show with a resounding 30 – 22 victory over Thousand Hills in the Final of the Rwanda Rugby National League held on Saturday 7th, 2019 at Amahoro National Stadium.

Thousand Hills Rugby Club secured their ticket in the Semi-Final after clashing Muhanga Thunders 27-6 while Lions de Fer defeated Resilience Rugby Club 21-19.

Lions de Fer used a combination of strong forward play and tactical moves of their backline allowing Lions de Fer to end dominant the first half 14 -6 over Thousand Hills, while the whole game ended with a victory of Lions de Fer 30 -22 Thousand Hills RFC.

I am really happy the boys nailed it, the pressure was on the full minutes nonstop, I'm very happy I don't know how to express it. We really needed this trophy the club have not won the league title 6 years ago. '' John Livingstone Muhire in a post-match interview.

He further noted that'' this is a step in the right direction for the team, now we are looking forward to our next challenge, which will be to defend the title next season. Winning today means a lot for the boys specifically, in terms of confidence-building and to work as a team to achieve such triumph.

It was an agonizing day according to Mucungura Diego, the Thousand Hills captain as his side failed to reproduce the sort of form that saw them dominate the Kigali League as well as their semi-final playoff against Muhanga Thunders.

Beside the trophy, Lions de Fer walked away with 150,000RWf prize money and their flyhalf Iradukunda Ombeni became Most Valuable Player of the Rwanda Rugby National League 2019 while Thousand Hills got 100,000RWf.

