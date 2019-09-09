REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-USA-BRA-REPORT/ USA ease past Brazil as Australia edge France

BEIJING - Holders United States romped into the basketball World Cup knockout rounds with an 89-73 win over Brazil and booked a quarter-final clash with France, who were edged by Australia 100-98 in a thriller on Monday. BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-HOERNER/

Cubs promoting top prospect SS Hoerner from Double-A The Chicago Cubs are promoting top prospect Nico Hoerner from Double-A Tennessee to fill their hole at shortstop, multiple outlets reported Monday.

TENNIS-USOPEN/ Barty reclaims number one spot, Andreescu up to fifth

Australia's Ash Barty has reclaimed the number one spot in the WTA rankings less than a month after losing it while U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu moved up to a career-high fifth after her maiden Grand Slam win in New York. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-EURO-NIR-GER/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Northern Ireland v Germany Northern Ireland face Germany in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.Our story is a wrapup of Group C action.

9 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-SCO-BEL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Scotland v Belgium Scotland play Belgium in Group I of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will also wrap results from two other Group I games

9 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-EST-NLD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Estonia v Netherlands Estonia play the Netherlands in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

9 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-POL-AUT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Poland v Austria Poland play Austria in Group G of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

9 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EUROPE/CLUBS (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - European Club Association (ECA) Chairman briefs after 2-day General Conference European Club Association (ECA) Chairman Andrea Agnelli and other ECA representatives hold news briefing after the 23rd ECA General Assembly.

10 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-SCO/RUSSELL Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Scotland's Finn Russell

Profile of Scotland's Finn Russell ahead of the World Cup Sep 10

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Ireland

Factbox on the Ireland squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool A. Sep 10

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-CAN/ Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Canada realistic about World Cup chances

Canada head to the World Cup with the stated goal of winning every game but concede that is not going to happen playing in a Pool with three-time champions New Zealand, twice champions South Africa, Italy and Namibia. Sep 10

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-SCO/ Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Scotland preview

A preview of Scotland's chances at the Rugby World Cup. Sep 10

RUGBY UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby Union World Cup - Ireland team profile

Profile of South Africa and their prospects ahead of the World Cup. 10 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan team profile

A preview of the Japanese team taking part in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, analyzing the host nation's strengths and weaknesses and its prospects of making the knock-out phase for the first time in history. 10 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN/JOSEPH Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - 'Unstructure' at heart of Joseph's Japan masterplan

Taking over from the charismatic and compelling Eddie Jones as Japan coach after their victory over South Africa four years ago was never going to be an easy task but Jamie Joseph has put his own mark on the Brave Blossoms. Sep 10

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN/LEITCH Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan captain relishes World Cup pressure cooker

Japan captain Michael Leitch is a man who welcomes pressure and believes he performs best under it, which is a good thing considering the weight of expectation on his considerable shoulders going into a World Cup on home soil. Sep 10

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-SCO/TOWNSEND Rugby Union - World Cup - Scotland coach Gregor Townsend

Profile of Scotland coach Gregor Townsend ahead of the World Cup Sep 10

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan

Factbox on the Japan squad for the Rugby World Cup on home soil, where they will compete in Pool A. Sep 10

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-RUS/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Russia

Factbox on the Russia squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool A. Sep 10

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-SCO/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Scotland

Factbox on the Scotland squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool A. Sep 10

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WSM/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Samoa

Factbox on the Samoa squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool A. Sep 10

CYCLING CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana - Rest Day The second rest day of the Vuelta a Espana is held in Leon.

Sep 10 CYCLING-BRITAIN/

Cycling - Tour of Britain Stage four from Gateshead to Kendal

Sep 10 TENNIS

TENNIS-ZHENGZHOU/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open

Action from day two of the Zhengzhou Open, a WTA Premier level tournament Sep 10

BASKETBALL BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-ARG-SRB/REPORT (PIX)

Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Argentina v Serbia Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Argentina v Serbia - Dongguan Basketball Center. The match report will also include the day's second quarter-final between Spain and Poland.

10 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-NO Saints, Texans start MNF doubleheader - Field Level Media

Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans visit Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in the first of two NFL games Monday night. 10 Sep 19:10 ET / 23:10 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-OAK Broncos, Raiders open season in Oakland - Field Level Media

Oakland hosts the Denver Broncos in an AFC West matchup on “Monday Night Football,” with the Raiders taking the field without released wide receiver Antonio Brown. 10 Sep 22:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

Also Read: Cabinet approves Rs 6,268 cr export subsidy for 60 lakh tonnes of sugar: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)