Pirates rally past Giants with four-run ninth

Kevin Newman tied the game with a two-run, ninth-inning single, and Bryan Reynolds followed with an RBI single as the Pittsburgh Pirates took advantage of a depleted San Francisco Giants bullpen to rally for a 6-4 victory on Monday in the opener of a four-game series. The four-run uprising came after Giants ace Madison Bumgarner left with a 4-2 lead after seven innings.

A single by Kevin Kramer, a walk to Josh Bell and a single by Elias Diaz loaded the bases for the Pirates with one out in the ninth, setting the stage for Newman's game-tying hit off the Giants' third pitcher of the inning, Jandel Gustave. Reynolds then battled Gustave through a nine-pitch at-bat before singling to center field, chasing home Diaz with what proved to be the decisive run.

Jose Osuna's sacrifice fly scored Newman to complete the scoring. Richard Rodriguez (4-5), who pitched a scoreless eighth inning, was credited with the win. Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez earned his 26th save with a 1-2-3 ninth that featured two strikeouts.

Fernando Abad (0-2), summoned in the ninth inning after recent injuries to Giants bullpen stalwarts Tony Watson and Reyes Moronta, got the loss after allowing Bell's walk and Diaz's single. Bumgarner allowed two runs and six hits in his seven innings. He walked two and struck out five.

One of the hits off the left-hander was Jacob Stallings' fifth home run of the season, a solo shot that tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth. Brandon Belt hit a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the fifth off Pirates starter Trevor Williams to put the Giants back on top.

Williams went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and eight hits. He walked three and struck out six. The clubs traded single runs in the sixth inning to produce the 4-2 score that stood until the ninth.

Reynolds and Stallings had two hits apiece for the Pirates, who were opening a seven-game trip. Belt went 3-for-4 for the Giants, who fell to 1-3 against the Pirates this season.

--Field Level Media

