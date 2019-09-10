Indians face strong international challenge at the Classic GCC International 2019

Rising youngsters like Viraj Madappa and Khalin Joshi will carry the Indian hopes but experienced professionals such as Argentina's Miguel Carballo will be the favourites at the Classic Golf and Country Club International golf Championship starting here on Thursday. Carballo, a well-travelled professional who has made Asia his main Tour over the last couple of seasons, will be hoping to cash in on his resurgent form.

Apart from the 40-year-old professional, the strong international challenge will be spearheaded by Korea's Taehee Lee, winner of the GS Caltex Maekyung Open, Japan's Masahiro Kawamura, who is hoping to end a run of seconds – four since last year – this wee. Another player to watch out for is Thai talent, Kosuke Hamamoto, 20, who came close to winning last week, finishing second in Chinese Taipei.

The field of 156 will feature players from about 24 countries and will be an interesting clash between the young and the experienced from all over the Asian Tour. India's challenge will be led by youngsters like Madappa, Joshi, Ajeetesh Sandhu, winner in Chinese Taipei in 2017, and Rashid Khan, a two-time winner on the Asian Tour.

S Chikkarangappa, who had been close to his maiden win, Aman Raj, Kshitij Naved Kaul, Aadil Bedi and Karandeep Kochhar will also be among the watch out for. The field also includes two veterans, Jyoti Randhawa, the 2002 Asian Tour No. 1 and winner of multiple titles, and Singapore legend Mardan Mamat, who has tasted success in India.

Other stars, who have won on the Asian Tour include veteran Mukesh Kumar, winner of more than 100 titles on the Indian PGTI Tour, Digvijay Singh, C Muniyappa, Himmat Singh and veterans Feroze Ali and Vijay Kumar.

