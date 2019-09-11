Brewers' Yelich leaves after fouling ball off knee

Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich left the Brewers' Tuesday game against the host Miami Marlins in the first inning after fouling a pitch off his right knee. Yelich went down to the ground and sat for a few minutes, trying to get up a few times before eventually walking off under his own power. Trent Grisham pinch-hit for him, entering with a 1-2 count and striking out.

Yelich, who was given the strikeout, entered Tuesday batting .330 with an National League-best .430 on-base percentage and a majors-best .672 slugging percentage and 1.102 OPS. The 27-year-old slugger has a career-high 44 home runs along with 97 RBIs in 129 games this season. The reigning NL MVP has made consecutive All-Star appearances since spending the first five years of his big-league career with the Marlins.

The Brewers entered Tuesday two games back of the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)