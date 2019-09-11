International Development News
Esow Alben bags gold medal at Track Asia Cup

Indian cyclist Esow Alben won a gold medal at the Men's Elite Keirin event at Track Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 11-09-2019 21:58 IST
Indian cyclist Esow Alben (Photo/ SAIMedia Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian cyclist Esow Alben won a gold medal at the Men's Elite Keirin event at Track Asia Cup here on Wednesday. Also, Amarjeet Singh Nagi clinched a bronze medal in the same event.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated both the cyclists. "India's young #cycling sensation #EsowAlben wins the gold medal at the Men's Elite Keirin event at the #TrackAsiaCup in New Delhi. #AmarjeetSinghNagi won bronze in the same event. Many congratulations!," SAI tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
