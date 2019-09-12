Former QB Mallett arrested for suspicion of DWI

Former NFL and college quarterback Ryan Mallett was arrested in Springdale, Ark., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a two-car accident. The accident occurred on Tuesday just before 6:30 p.m. CT, according to Springdale police Lt. Jeff Taylor. Nobody in either car was injured.

Mallett, 31, a former star quarterback at Arkansas and native of Batesville, Ark., was arrested in Fayetteville in 2009 for public intoxication, pleading guilty to the misdemeanor charge and paying a fine. Mallett was a third-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2011. He played in 21 games (eight starts) from 2012-17 while serving stints with the Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

Mallett completed 55.1 percent of his attempts for 1,835 yards and nine touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He last saw action for the Ravens in 2017. After beginning his college career at Michigan, Mallett transferred to Arkansas and passed for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns against 19 interceptions in two seasons (2009-10).

