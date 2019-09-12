REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-MURRAY/ Murray prolongs Asian swing with Shanghai wildcard

Former world number one Andy Murray will return to the Shanghai Masters for the first time since 2016 after the Briton was awarded a wildcard for the tournament, organizers said on Thursday. BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP/

Mills could lead Boomers to the title says Pierce after U.S. loss Australia point guard Patty Mills' performances at the basketball World Cup have helped propel his team into a hot favorite for the title after the United States were knocked out by France, according to NBA great Paul Pierce.

TENNIS-ANDREESCU/ A bit more celebrating then back to work, says Andreescu

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu returned to her hometown a conquering hero on Wednesday with a little more celebrating to do before getting back to work and setting new goals, such as staying injury-free. UPCOMING

MOTOR-F1-TOST/ INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Toro Rosso's Tost expects Albon to stay at Red Bull

Toro Rosso team boss Franz Tost is not expecting Thai rookie Alexander Albon to return from Red Bull Racing, and he is happy with that. 12 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/MOURINHO (TV) Soccer - Jose Mourinho attends the event in La Liga headquarters

Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho will attend an event at Spain's La Liga headquarters about technology and innovation in soccer and is likely to speak about his future as a coach. Former player Samuel Eto'o and La Liga President Javier Tebas will also attend the event. 12 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC/STADIUM Soccer - Spain - Real Sociedad open doors of revamped Anoeta stadium

Real Sociedad hold a media day to unveil their revamped Anoeta stadium after removing the running track and increasing capacity to 40,000. 12 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SWIMMING-BELLAMY/ Swimming - Endurance athlete attempts to swim between the Caribbean islands

Ocean currents and weather willing on Friday, endurance athlete Cameron Bellamy will attempt an unprecedented 150km swim from Barbados to St Lucia, looking to complete the longest channel swim in history. 12 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - KLM Open

Day 1 coverage of the KLM Open, a European Tour event in Amsterdam. 12 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS/POCOCK Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - David Pocock

Profile of Australia flanker David Pocock ahead of the World Cup 13 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS/CHEIKA Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia coach Michael Cheika

Profile of Australia coach Michael Cheika ahead of the World Cup 13 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/CYCLISTS (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Cyclists arrive in Japan ahead of the final stretch of the epic journey

Two cyclists, Ron Rutland, and James Owens arrive in Japan following a 20,000-kilometre trip from Twickenham stadium. The pair will deliver the whistle to be used in the opening match of the Rugby World Cup. 13 Sep 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-GEO/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Georgia

Factbox on the Georgia squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool D. 13 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FJI/MCKEE Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Fiji coach John McKee interview

Interview with Fiji's New Zealand-born coach John McKee about his side's chances and expectations from the Rugby World Cup. 13 Sep

TENNIS-ZHENGZHOU/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open

Action from day five of the Zhengzhou Open, a WTA Premier level tournament 13 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia

Factbox on the Australia squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool D. 13 Sep

CYCLING-BRITAIN/ Cycling - Tour of Britain

Stage seven from Warwick to Burton Dassett 13 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-URY/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Uruguay

Factbox on the Uruguay squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool D. 13 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/DAVIES Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Jonathan Davies

Profile of Wales center Jonathan Davies 13 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/GATLAND Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Warren Gatland

Profile of Wales coach Warren Gatland 13 Sep

GOLF-GREENBRIER/ Golf - PGA Tour: Greenbrier Classic second round

Second-round coverage of the opening event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. 13 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales

Factbox on the Wales squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool D. 13 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FJI/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Fiji

Factbox on the Fiji squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool D. 13 Sep

GOLF-SOLHEIM/ (PIX) (TV) Golf - Solheim Cup

Day one of the 2019 Solheim Cup as the United States defend the title against Europe at Gleneagles in Scotland. 13 Sep 03:10 ET / 07:10 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia team profile

We profile the Australian team and its chances of winning a third Webb Ellis Cup in Japan. 13 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales team profile

We look at the Wales team and their World Cup prospects 13 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX) Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia

England plays Australia in the fifth and final Test of the Ashes at the Oval. 13 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling - Vuelta an Espana

Stage 19 of the Vuelta an Espana, a 165.2km flat stage from Avila to Toledo. 13 Sep 07:34 ET / 11:34 GMT

