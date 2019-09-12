REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES
TENNIS-MURRAY/ Murray prolongs Asian swing with Shanghai wildcard
Former world number one Andy Murray will return to the Shanghai Masters for the first time since 2016 after the Briton was awarded a wildcard for the tournament, organizers said on Thursday. BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP/
Mills could lead Boomers to the title says Pierce after U.S. loss Australia point guard Patty Mills' performances at the basketball World Cup have helped propel his team into a hot favorite for the title after the United States were knocked out by France, according to NBA great Paul Pierce.
TENNIS-ANDREESCU/ A bit more celebrating then back to work, says Andreescu
U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu returned to her hometown a conquering hero on Wednesday with a little more celebrating to do before getting back to work and setting new goals, such as staying injury-free. UPCOMING
MOTOR-F1-TOST/ INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Toro Rosso's Tost expects Albon to stay at Red Bull
Toro Rosso team boss Franz Tost is not expecting Thai rookie Alexander Albon to return from Red Bull Racing, and he is happy with that. 12 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/MOURINHO (TV) Soccer - Jose Mourinho attends the event in La Liga headquarters
Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho will attend an event at Spain's La Liga headquarters about technology and innovation in soccer and is likely to speak about his future as a coach. Former player Samuel Eto'o and La Liga President Javier Tebas will also attend the event. 12 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC/STADIUM Soccer - Spain - Real Sociedad open doors of revamped Anoeta stadium
Real Sociedad hold a media day to unveil their revamped Anoeta stadium after removing the running track and increasing capacity to 40,000. 12 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SWIMMING-BELLAMY/ Swimming - Endurance athlete attempts to swim between the Caribbean islands
Ocean currents and weather willing on Friday, endurance athlete Cameron Bellamy will attempt an unprecedented 150km swim from Barbados to St Lucia, looking to complete the longest channel swim in history. 12 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - KLM Open
Day 1 coverage of the KLM Open, a European Tour event in Amsterdam. 12 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS/POCOCK Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - David Pocock
Profile of Australia flanker David Pocock ahead of the World Cup 13 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS/CHEIKA Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia coach Michael Cheika
Profile of Australia coach Michael Cheika ahead of the World Cup 13 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/CYCLISTS (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Cyclists arrive in Japan ahead of the final stretch of the epic journey
Two cyclists, Ron Rutland, and James Owens arrive in Japan following a 20,000-kilometre trip from Twickenham stadium. The pair will deliver the whistle to be used in the opening match of the Rugby World Cup. 13 Sep 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-GEO/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Georgia
Factbox on the Georgia squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool D. 13 Sep
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FJI/MCKEE Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Fiji coach John McKee interview
Interview with Fiji's New Zealand-born coach John McKee about his side's chances and expectations from the Rugby World Cup. 13 Sep
TENNIS-ZHENGZHOU/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open
Action from day five of the Zhengzhou Open, a WTA Premier level tournament 13 Sep
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia
Factbox on the Australia squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool D. 13 Sep
CYCLING-BRITAIN/ Cycling - Tour of Britain
Stage seven from Warwick to Burton Dassett 13 Sep
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-URY/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Uruguay
Factbox on the Uruguay squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool D. 13 Sep
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/DAVIES Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Jonathan Davies
Profile of Wales center Jonathan Davies 13 Sep
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/GATLAND Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Warren Gatland
Profile of Wales coach Warren Gatland 13 Sep
GOLF-GREENBRIER/ Golf - PGA Tour: Greenbrier Classic second round
Second-round coverage of the opening event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. 13 Sep
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales
Factbox on the Wales squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool D. 13 Sep
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FJI/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Fiji
Factbox on the Fiji squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool D. 13 Sep
GOLF-SOLHEIM/ (PIX) (TV) Golf - Solheim Cup
Day one of the 2019 Solheim Cup as the United States defend the title against Europe at Gleneagles in Scotland. 13 Sep 03:10 ET / 07:10 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia team profile
We profile the Australian team and its chances of winning a third Webb Ellis Cup in Japan. 13 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales team profile
We look at the Wales team and their World Cup prospects 13 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX) Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia
England plays Australia in the fifth and final Test of the Ashes at the Oval. 13 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling - Vuelta an Espana
Stage 19 of the Vuelta an Espana, a 165.2km flat stage from Avila to Toledo. 13 Sep 07:34 ET / 11:34 GMT
Also Read: Get out of the way guys: Pierce Brosnan bats for female Bond
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)