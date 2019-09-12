REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/at 2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/at 2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-FIFA/PARAGUAY Jailed former South American soccer boss banned by FIFA

ZURICH, Sept 12 - Former South American football boss Juan Angel Napout has been banned for life from the sport and fined one million Swiss francs ($1 million) by FIFA, more than one year after being given a nine-year jail sentence by a U.S. Court. GOLF-MCILROY-SBARBARO/

Equipment expert gives insight into McIlroy dominance Rory McIlroy's equipment guru has explained how a new driver, a different ball and a new model of putter helped the Northern Irishman return to top form and win the 2019 PGA Tour Player of the Year award.

CRICKET-ASHES/ Root rides luck to lift England

LONDON, Sept 12 - Joe Root led a charmed life to make an unbeaten 57 and lead England to 169 for three at tea on the first day of the fifth and final Ashes test against Australia at The Oval on Thursday. UPCOMING

GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - KLM Open Day 1 coverage of the KLM Open, a European Tour event in Amsterdam.

12 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT GOLF-GREENBRIER/

Golf - PGA Tour: Greenbrier Classic second round Second round coverage of the opening event of the the 2019-20 PGA Tour season at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Sep 13 GOLF-SOLHEIM/ (PIX) (TV)

Golf - Solheim Cup Day one of the 2019 Solheim Cup as United States defend the title against Europe at Gleneagles in Scotland.

13 Sep 03:10 ET / 07:10 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS/POCOCK Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - David Pocock

Profile of Australia flanker David Pocock ahead of the World Cup 13 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS/CHEIKA Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia coach Michael Cheika

Profile of Australia coach Michael Cheika ahead of the World Cup 13 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/CYCLISTS (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Cyclists arrive in Japan ahead of final stretch of epic journey

Two cyclists, Ron Rutland and James Owens, arrive in Japan following a 20,000-kilometre trip from Twickenham stadium. The pair will deliver the whistle to be used in the opening match of the Rugby World Cup. 13 Sep 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-GEO/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Georgia

Factbox on the Georgia squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool D. Sep 13

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FJI/MCKEE Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Fiji coach John McKee interview

Interview with Fiji's New Zealand-born coach John McKee about his side's chances and expectations from the Rugby World Cup. Sep 13

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia

Factbox on the Australia squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool D. Sep 13

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-URY/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Uruguay

Factbox on the Uruguay squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool D. Sep 13

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/DAVIES Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Jonathan Davies

Profile of Wales centre Jonathan Davies Sep 13

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/GATLAND Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Warren Gatland

Profile of Wales coach Warren Gatland Sep 13

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales

Factbox on the Wales squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool D. Sep 13

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FJI/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Fiji

Factbox on the Fiji squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool D. Sep 13

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia team profile

We profile the Australian team and its chances of winning a third Webb Ellis Cup in Japan. 13 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales team profile

We look at the Wales team and their World Cup prospects 13 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-ZHENGZHOU/

Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open Action from day five of the Zhengzhou Open, a WTA Premier level tournament,

Sep 13 CYCLING

CYCLING-BRITAIN/ Cycling - Tour of Britain

Stage seven from Warwick to Burton Dassett Sep 13

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana, a 165.2km flat stage from Avila to Toledo. 13 Sep 07:34 ET / 11:34 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX)

Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia England play Australia in the fifth and final test of the Ashes at the Oval.

13 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-TB Panthers host Buccaneers on Thursday night football - Field Level Media

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night football. 20:20 ET / 00:20 GMT

