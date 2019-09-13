Two-run passed ball lets Dodgers beat Orioles

Cody Bellinger and Gavin Lux both drove in runs, but the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers broke a tie by scoring two runs on a passed ball in the sixth inning and defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 in the finale of a three-game series Thursday night. The Dodgers trailed 2-1 before scoring three runs in the sixth, but Bellinger's single brought in the first run of the inning to tie the game.

Later in the inning, Russell Martin struck out with two out and the bases loaded, but Dylan Bundy's high fastball got past catcher Pedro Severino and went to the backstop, allowing Bellinger and Corey Seager to score for a 4-2 lead. The Dodgers' Rich Hill made his first start since June 19 (flexor tendon injury) and was supposed to go just two innings but lasted only two-thirds of an inning, leaving with what several media outlets were calling a left knee injury. Hill gave one run on two walks and no hits. Both outs he recorded were strikeouts.

Tony Gonsolin (3-2), the fourth of eight Los Angeles pitchers, got the win after going three innings in relief. He allowed two hits -- the Orioles' only hits of the game -- and one run while striking out four. Kenley Jansen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 29th save.

Bundy (6-14) gave up four runs -- two earned -- in 5 2/3 innings and took the loss. He struck out six and walked two. The Orioles scored the game's first run without a hit. Hill hit Trey Mancini with two outs in the first and walked Anthony Santander. Hill then plunked Renato Nunez before walking Austin Hays to give Baltimore a 1-0 lead.

Los Angeles tied it in the second inning. Cody Bellinger led off the inning with a single and then stole second. Corey Seager followed with a grounder to Mancini at first, which moved Bellinger to third, and he later scored on Lux's single. The Orioles took the lead back on a Severino homer, his 13th of the season, off Gonsolin to start the fifth, before the Dodgers bounced back in the sixth.

A.J. Pollock led off with a double against Bundy and scored on Bellinger's bloop single to left. The Dodgers later had two on with two outs when third baseman Rio Ruiz booted an Enrique Hernandez grounder to load the bases, setting up the two-run passed ball.

