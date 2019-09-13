REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-PAN PACIFIC/ U.S. Open winner Andreescu among trio pulling out of Pan Pacific Open

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from next week's Pan Pacific Open in Osaka with a right leg injury, the 19-year-old Canadian said on Friday. SOUTH KOREA-JAPAN-OLYMPICS-FLAG/

Tokyo Olympic organizers say no plans to ban 'Rising Sun' flag despite South Korean demand Tokyo Olympic organizers said on Friday that the display of Japan's "Rising Sun" does not constitute a political statement and a spokesman said there were no plans to ban the controversial banner, as demanded by South Korea.

TENNIS-MURRAY/ Murray hopes to be fit enough by next year to play Federer, Nadal

Former world number one Andy Murray said he still needs four or five months to play top-level tennis so that he can again take on old rivals Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal after career-saving hip surgery earlier this year.

UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-VAL/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde gives a news conference ahead of Saturday's game with Valencia.

13 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - KLM Open Day 2 coverage of the KLM Open, a European Tour event in Amsterdam.

13 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-AMI-LYO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Amiens vs Lyon Olympique Lyonnais travel to Amiens in Ligue 1

13 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-DUS-WOB/REPORT (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Fortuna Duesseldorf v VfL Wolfsburg Fortuna Duesseldorf face VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

13 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-RCD-ATB/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao visit Real Mallorca in La Liga, knowing they will go top of the table with a victory.

13 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT GOLF-GREENBRIER/

Golf - PGA Tour: Greenbrier Classic third round Third-round coverage of the opening event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

14 Sep CYCLING-BRITAIN/

Cycling - Tour of Britain Eighth and final stage from Altrincham to Manchester

14 Sep TENNIS-QUEBEC/

Tennis - WTA International - Quebec City Challenge The WTA hosts an International tournament in Quebec City.

14 Sep TENNIS-ZHENGZHOU/

Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open Action from day six of the Zhengzhou Open, a WTA Premier level tournament,

14 Sep TENNIS-HIROSHIMA/

Tennis - WTA International - Japan Women's Open The WTA hosts an International tournament in Hiroshima.

14 Sep RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England coach Eddie Jones speaks to media after arriving Japan Eddie Jones speaks to the media for the first time after his England team arrive in Japan ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

14 Sep 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT GOLF-SOLHEIM/ (PIX) (TV)

Golf - Solheim Cup Day two of the 2019 Solheim Cup as the United States defend the title against Europe at Gleneagles in Scotland.

14 Sep 03:10 ET / 07:10 GMT CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX)

Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia England play Australia in the fifth and final test of the Ashes at the Oval.

14 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta an Espana The penultimate and decisive stage of the Vuelta an Espana, a 190.4km mountain stage from Arenas de San Pedro to Plataforma de Gredos.

14 Sep 06:11 ET / 10:11 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-LVT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Levante Real Madrid face Levante in La Liga.

14 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Newcastle United Liverpool face Newcastle United in the Premier League

14 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v Juventus Fiorentina host Juventus in a Serie A match

14 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-B04/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund face Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

14 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

