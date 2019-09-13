The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours:

SPO-BOX-WORLD-IND Duryodhan advances, India continue unbeaten run at World Boxing C'ships

Ekaterinburg (Russia), Sep 13 (PTI) National champion Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg) claimed an exhausting 4-1 triumph over Armenia's Koryun Astoyan in his opening bout to enter the second round of the World Men's Boxing Championships here on Friday.

SPO-COA-ELECTIONS BCCI elections: MP, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka come on board; four remain non-compliant

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh on Friday decided to comply with the Committee of Administrators' directive on constitutional amendments, leaving only four associations non-compliant ahead of the state elections on September 28.

SPO-KLUSENER-INTERVIEW Pant phenomenal talent but gets too ahead of himself: Klusener

By Kushan Sarkar Dharamsala, Sep 13 (PTI) Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener feels that a phenomenal talent like Rishabh Pant will do well to learn from others' mistakes rather than make his own in a bid to become more consistent for India in near future.

SPO-LD BUMRAH

Always wanted to make a mark in Test cricket: Bumrah Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) Branded a limited-overs specialist at the beginning of his career, Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Friday said it was nothing short of a dream come true when he made the Test side as success in the longest format is what he has always craved for.

SPO-DAVIS-IND

AITA says India's Davis Cup tie against Pakistan in Nov end in Islamabad subject to security review New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The rescheduled Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan will be tentatively held on November 29 or 30 in Islamabad subject to another security review, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) said on Friday.

SPO-HOCK-IND

Rani Rampal to captain Indian women's hockey team in tour of England New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Star forward Rani Rampal was on Friday named captain of the 18-member Indian women's hockey team which will take on England in a five-match series starting September 27 in Marlow.

SPO-ATH-HIMA

Hima missing from AFI's initial WC entry submitted to IAAF, but can be added till Sep 16 New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) World junior champion Hima Das' participation in the World Championships relay events became a matter of intense speculation on Friday after she was left out of the initial entries even though her name can still be added by September 16.

SPO-NADA

U-15 wrestler flunks dope test: NADA New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) An under-15 wrestler has tested positive for a banned substance in a national competition, according to the country's anti-doping watchdog NADA.

SPO-FOOT-WC-U17

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India to be held from Nov 2 to 21 next year New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, to be hosted by India, will be held from November 2 to 21 next year.

SPO-SHOOT

Rahi, Anjum, Saurabh win in National Shooting Trials New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat, World Championship silver medalist Anjum Moudgil and Youth Olympics champion Saurabh Chaudhary won their respective National Shooting Trial events at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Friday.

SPO-BOX-NATIONAL

Haryana tops junior women's National Boxing Championships Rohtak, Sep 13 (PTI) Haryana topped the medal tally in the 3rd junior women's National Boxing Championships here on Friday with 12 medals, including 7 gold.

SPO-SQUASH-DIPIKA

Disheartening to see state of Indian squash: Dipika Pallikal By Aparajita Upadhyay

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) India's leading squash player Dipika Pallikal on Friday slammed the national federation SRFI for failing to appoint a coach since April 2018 and said that the state of the sport in the country is "disheartening".

SPO-GOLF-SHARMA Sharma Tied-26th after first round of KLM Open

Amsterdam, Sep 13 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma was the best of the three Indians in the first round as he carded a two-under 70 that included a hat-trick of birdies at the KLM Open here.

SPO-ATH-SWAPNA Olympic qualification tough to achieve: heptathlete Swapna Burman

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Asian Games gold-medallist Indian heptathlete Swapna Burman on Friday said she will leave no stone unturned to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but achieving the qualification standard will be a tough task.

SPO-FOOT-JHINGAN Jhingan says Indian players "defended with our lives" in draw against Qatar

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Senior India footballer Sandesh Jhingan on Friday said that his team "defended with our lives" during the country's unexpected goal-less draw against Asian champions Qatar in their World Cup Round 2 qualifiers match in Doha.

SPO-BAD-LAKSHYA Lakshya enters semifinals of Belgian International

Leuven (Belgium), Sept 13 (PTI) Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen advanced to the men's singles semifinals after top seed Mark Caljouw of The Netherlands pulled out of the contest at the Belgian International Challenge here on Friday.

SPO-CUE-ADVANI Advani claims top billing in knockout stage of IBSF World Billiards C'ship

Mandalay (Myanmar), Sept 13 (PTI) Defending champion Pankaj Advani received top billing in the knockout stage of the IBSF World Billiards Championship beginning here on Monday.

SPO-PAK-SARFARAZ-CAPTAIN Sarfaraz retained as Pakistan ODI and T20I captain

Karachi, Sep 13 (PTI) Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed was on Friday retained as Pakistan's ODI and T20 International captain ahead of the forthcoming series against Sri Lanka.

