International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Dodgers activate INF Muncy from IL

Reuters Los Angeles
Updated: 14-09-2019 01:16 IST
Dodgers activate INF Muncy from IL

Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated infielder Max Muncy from the 10-day injured list on Friday. He has been sidelined since Aug. 29, when he was hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres reliever Matt Strahm. Though initial X-rays were negative, an MRI revealed the fracture.

Muncy, an All-Star this season, is batting .253 with 33 home runs, 87 RBIs and 89 runs scored in 129 games. In all, he missed 14 games while on the IL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019