Dodgers activate INF Muncy from IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated infielder Max Muncy from the 10-day injured list on Friday. He has been sidelined since Aug. 29, when he was hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres reliever Matt Strahm. Though initial X-rays were negative, an MRI revealed the fracture.

Muncy, an All-Star this season, is batting .253 with 33 home runs, 87 RBIs and 89 runs scored in 129 games. In all, he missed 14 games while on the IL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)