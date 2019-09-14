Reds slip past skidding Diamondbacks

Joey Votto and Josh VanMeter hit two-run homers, and Luis Castillo went five innings for his 15th victory as the Cincinnati Reds beat Arizona 4-3 on Friday in Phoenix, extending the Diamondbacks' losing streak to six games. Votto had two hits, his fifth multiple-hit game in the last nine. Castillo (15-6) gave up two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three. He extended his career highs in wins and strikeouts (211).

VanMeter scored twice for the Reds (69-79), who have split their past eight and have won two straight against the Diamondbacks. Arizona (75-73) began its recent skid with a 4-3, walk-off loss in Cincinnati last Sunday. Eduardo Escobar had two hits and an RBI, and Wilmer Flores had two hits but made a crucial error for the Diamondbacks, who fell 4 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second National League wild-card spot with 14 games remaining. Arizona also must climb past the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets to reach the postseason.

Raisel Iglesias pitched around a two-out double by Ketel Marte in the ninth inning for his 30th save, tying a career-high set last season. Before the game, the Diamondbacks announced they had agreed on a contract extension with general manager Mike Hazen, considered a prime candidate to succeed the recently fired David Dombrowski with the Boston Red Sox.

Votto homered after VanMeter walked with two outs in the third inning for a 2-0 leadoff right-hander Mike Leake (11-11). Votto is hitting .339 (20-for-59) with three homers and seven RBIs in his past 17 games. Castillo did not give up a hit until Christian Walker singled with two outs in the fourth inning. Successive singles by Flores and Adam Jones drove in a run to cut the Reds' lead to 2-1.

VanMeter homered with two outs in the fifth inning after second baseman Flores committed a throwing error on Brian O'Grady's one-out grounder. The blast put Cincinnati on top 4-1. Escobar singled home a run in the fifth inning for the D-backs, and Flores doubled and scored on a Nick Ahmed sacrifice fly in the sixth to trim the deficit to 4-3.

Leake gave up five hits and four runs (two earned) in six innings. He fanned five and walked one while falling to 0-6 in 10 career starts against the Reds. Leake has given up 38 homers, tied with Matthew Boyd of the Detroit Tigers for the most in the majors.

