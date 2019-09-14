REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6.00 a.m. GMT/2.00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 a.m. ET/6 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL SAUDI-ARAMCO-FIRE Saudi Arabia says fires at Aramco sites 'under control' after drone attacks

RIYADH - Drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco factories in Abqaiq and Khurais provinces on Saturday sparked fires that the state oil company brought under control, the Saudi interior ministry spokesman said without identifying the source of the drones. HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong protesters plan shopping mall sit-ins after hill-top human chains

HONG KONG - Hong Kong pro-democracy activists plan sit-ins at shopping malls on Saturday after a night in which protesters took to the hills to form lantern-carrying human chains, the latest demonstrations in months of unrest in the Chinese-ruled city. U.S.

USA-EDUCATION-CHEATING Apologetic actress Felicity Huffman gets 14-day sentence in U.S. college scandal BOSTON - Actress Felicity Huffman, the first parent sentenced in a wide-ranging U.S. college admissions cheating scandal, was given a 14-day prison term on Friday and made a somber apology in federal court for paying to rig her daughter's entrance exam.

USA-ELECTION-DEBATE-CAMPAIGN Biden, fellow Democrats back on campaign trail after third presidential debate HOUSTON - Former Vice President Joe Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday after a Democratic debate that largely reinforced his front-runner status for the party's presidential nomination, leaving his rivals searching for how to wrest away the top spot.

BUSINESS LSE-M-A-HKEXLSE Hong Kong exchange vows to press on with $39 billion LSE bid after rebuff

LONDON - Hong Kong's exchange refused to give up on its bid to take over the London Stock Exchange after the British bourse emphatically rejected its $39 billion takeover offer on Friday. APPLE-BOARD Disney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Apple board as TV battle looms Apple Inc said on Friday that Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger had resigned from the company's board of directors on Sept. 10 as the two companies prepare to compete head-to-head in the streaming television business.

ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO-SKY-IS-PINK 'The Sky is Pink' stars honor real-life family's loss at Toronto red carpet

TORONTO - Walking the red carpet ahead of the world premiere of "The Sky is Pink" at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas contrasted her life while filming with the experiences of the characters in the movie. PEOPLE-SAM-SMITH Singer Sam Smith embraces gender neutral pronouns they/them British singer Sam Smith on Friday asked to be referred to by the gender neutral pronouns they/them, citing "a lifetime of being at war with my gender."

SPORTS BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-FURY-WILDER Fury, Wilder agree to terms of rematch, third fight - report

LONDON - Heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have agreed to terms for their highly anticipated rematch, promoter Bob Arum told BT Sport, while also signing a deal for a third fight. TENNIS-ZHENGZHOU Pliskova wins twice in a day to reach Zhengzhou semis, Svitolina out Top seed Karolina Pliskova started Friday in the last-16 at the inaugural Zhengzhou Open and ended the day in the semi-finals after defeating Polona Hercog and Sofia Kenin in succession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)