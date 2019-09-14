'U17 Women WC crucial for Indian football'

Football Delhi chief Shaji Prabhakaran on Saturday said the upcoming U-17 Women's FIFA World Cup, to be hosted by India, will provide impetus to the sport in the country. After India hosted the U17 World Cup for Men's in 2017, it is set to host the U17 Women's World Cup in 2020 and Bhuvaneshwar has been confirmed as one of the provisional venues for the tournament.

"I would say it would boost the development of Women's football in India because the (Indian) girls will play for the first time (in the World Cup). It will open the doors as more girls will participate in football tournaments and it (the hosting of World Cup) will create a positive environment for the growth of the game," Prabhakaran, who has worked with FIFA in the past, told reporters here. Despite Delhi not being in the list of provisional venues for the World Cup, Prabhakaran assured whole-hearted support for the tournament.

He also hailed the recent goalless draw secured by India, led by custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, against Asian Champions Qatar. Prabhakaran along with Vita Dani, co-owner of Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC, attended the opening ceremony of the Pillai Executive Programme in Sports Management in collaboration with FIFA, the world governing body for football and Switzerland-based International Centre for Sports Studies at the Pillai Group of Institutions here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)