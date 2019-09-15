Anjum sweeps women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions in National trials

World championship silver medalist Anjum Moudgil swept the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) national trials, winning the T7 trial at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Sunday. Anjum, thus, added to the T6 title she won in the same event on Saturday.

With this, the Punjab girl has won four trials in all in this outing, claiming both the T6 and T7 Rifle Prone events before landing both the women's 3P titles. Anjum shot 460.2 in the T7 final to improve upon her 456, which she shot to win the T6 on Saturday.

This time she was second best to former world champion Tejaswini Sawant of Maharashtra in the qualification round, her 1162, falling two short of Tejaswini's 1164. But she stamped her class in the finals, leaving both the veterans Lajja Gauswami of Gujarat (456.5) and Tejaswini (442.0) behind in second and third place respectively. Prasiddhi of Madhya Pradesh also won her second trial title on the trot, winning the junior women's 3P T7 to add to her T6 title in the same event.

Vijayveer Sidhu also won both the senior and junior men's 25m Standard Pistol T7 trials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)