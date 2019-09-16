Ruiz homers as Orioles cruise past Tigers

Rio Ruiz hit a two-run homer, Jonathan Villar and Anthony Santander also drove in two runs and the visiting Baltimore Orioles rolled past the Detroit Tigers 8-2 on Sunday. Asher Wojciechowski (3-8) pitched five innings and gave up two runs on eight hits while collecting the win. He had dropped his last five decisions.

Hanser Alberto and DJ Stewart each had two hits, two runs and an RBI for the Orioles. Dwight Smith Jr. added two hits and a run. Baltimore has taken two of the first three games of the series in a matchup of the majors' worst teams. The series will wrap up on Monday afternoon.

Tigers starter Edwin Jackson (3-10) gave up five runs on seven hits in five innings. Grayson Greiner had three hits and an RBI for Detroit. Harold Castro chipped in three hits and scored a run.

The game was delayed during the sixth inning by rain. Detroit scored a run in the first inning. Castro had a one-out single and scored on Jordy Mercer's double to left-center. Baltimore knotted it in the second inning with three singles, the last by Stewart to knock in Alberto.

The Tigers grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning. Travis Demeritte led off with a double and Greiner followed with an RBI single.

Baltimore scored three runs in the third to gain a 4-2 lead. Jackson retired the first two batters before Smith tripled. Alberto reached on a bunt single as Smith scored before Ruiz blasted a two-run homer to right.

The Orioles stretched their lead to 6-2 in the sixth when Villar ripped a two-out, two-run single. Detroit had two runners on in the sixth but Victor Reyes struck out looking. Baltimore loaded the bases in the eighth before Santander singled to knock in Stewart and Villar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)