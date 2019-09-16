BCCI accepts Karthik apology in show cause notice, no further action will be taken

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday accepted the apology of the Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik for violating the central contract and said the matter is closed and no action will be taken. "His apology is accepted and the matter is closed, no action will be taken," a BCCI source told ANI.

On September 8 Karthik tendered an unconditional apology to BCCI. "I have not participated in TKR in any capacity. During the 1st TKR game on September 4, Brendon McCullum had invited me to watch the game from the dressing room, which I did & also wore TKR jersey. I wish to tender my unconditional apology for not seeking permission from BCCI prior to embarking on his visit," Karthik said in a letter addressed to the board.

"My coming to Trinidad was at the invitation of head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, Brendon McCullum, who also happens to be the head coach of TKR. He felt that it will be useful for me as a captain of KKR, to come for some discussions with him in regard to KKR," he added. Karthik was handed a show-cause notice on September 6 by the BCCI for watching the match between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on September 4 in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He was spotted in the TKR dressing room, wearing the team jersey.

The BCCI contracts do not allow any player to participate or be present at any other sporting activity without taking permission from the board. The player was given a week to respond to the charges. It is important to note that the owners of Karthik's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders also own Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL.

Karthik last played an international match in the recently concluded World Cup. He played the semi-final game against New Zealand, which the team eventually lost. After that, he was dropped from the team squad for the limited-over series leg against West Indies. Recently, he was appointed as the captain of Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Vijay Hazare trophy. (ANI)

